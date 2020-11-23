Six Flags Announces Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show

After teasing an announcement for their Holiday in the Park spectacle, Six Flags finally revealed it today.



For the first time in it’s history, Six Flags will offer a unique drive-thru experience: Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience.



The newest addition will feature more than a million dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites.



“We are proud to debut another way for our guests to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented, magical event,” said Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler. “We have successfully transformed the traditional weekend operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new, drive-thru experience during the week. The popularity of our Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure showed us that families are craving ways to create special memories together that are safe and socially distant, and we are honored to welcome them into our theme park winter wonderland. Plus, theme park enthusiasts won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to drive through the park,” he added.

Here are a few drive-thru areas, out of the 12, that’ll be available:

Jolly Jamboree: The journey begins inthis new section for 2020 which features live entertainment, twinkling trees, and a red sky pathway.



Holiday Heroes: Patriotic colors and projected stars signify the start of Holiday Heroes, a section home to some of the most iconic, hero-themed thrill rides. Guest cross the Metropolis-Narrows Bridge adorned with shimmering garland, and pass a dazzling and bold red, white and blue-wrapped tree.



Holiday Memories: Traditional red, white and green décor evokes the warm memories of the holidays in this charming section featuring a glistening tree, festive wreaths, and glowing mistletoe balls swinging gently from the trees above.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will debut Nov. 30 and run Monday through Thursday evenings through Dec. 17. All guests are required to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Reservations and tickets for Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will begin at noon Weds., Nov. 25.