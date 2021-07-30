Silk Sonic Have Us Feeling The Groove Again With “Skate” [Watch]

Photo: Silk Sonic/ Instagram

We’ve waited 84 years for more music from Silk Sonic!



Alright, that was an exaggeration. It has been four months since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” and they’re back with their bona fide summer anthem, “Skate.” It’s just what you’d expect from them: war, groovy, and feel-good. On Wednesday, the superduo teased the track on an Instagram post— saying that we’ve been “invited to Silk Sonic’s Summertime Jam this Friday.”



No word yet on when the album will be released, so we can expect more “drop the album” jokes. For now, “Skate” will certainly curb our appetite.



Watch the music video below, and listen to it with Rashaud during today’s New at 2 by heading to b985radio.com, or stream us on your smart speaker!