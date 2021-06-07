Should the Jonas Brothers Re-Record Their Debut Album?

When asked which song the brothers should redo, Joe Jonas had a different response: their entire debut album.



In an interview with Buzzfeed, Joe said “I think I would probably re-record our entire first album. Just do something like what Taylor Swift did recently, which I thought was really clever.” He also expressed his admiration for Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album, SOUR, has received critical acclaim. “Olivia Rodrigo is fantastic. I think I would love to work with her or Lil Nas X. And why? Because I think they are crushing it and they’re authentic artists who are making changes in the music industry, in the pop world, that we all need.”



It’s About Time was the brothers’ first album, released back in 2006. It spawned the single that introduced us to them, “Mandy,” followed by “Year 3000.” Since then, they released four more albums: Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines, and Trying Times (2009), and Happiness Begins (2019.)



15 years is a long, long time, and the brothers were just boys back then! Would you want to hear a re-recorded version of It’s About Time?

