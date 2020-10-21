Shawn Mendes Releases ‘In Wonder’ Trailer & Camila Cabello Is In It

Shawn Mendes just dropped the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, and it has left us wanting more! It even opens up with Mendes shirtless heading into the shower.

In Wonder follows Mendes’s over the course of his last world tour as he opens up about his stardom, relationships and musical future.

“This isn’t a story about a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up,” Mendes explains in the trailer.

For those wondering, yes, his girlfriend Camila Cabello is in the documentary. Not only are their clips from their 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance, but there is a scene where Shawn is sitting at the piano and Camila says, “It sounds like your heart.”

The trailer ends with Shawn alluding to the fact that all of his songs are about Camila.

“My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’,” Mendes is heard saying. “I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

Shawn Mendes’s documentary In Wonder debuts on Netflix November 23rd.