Shawn Mendes Announces “Wonder: The World Tour” For 2022

Photo: Shawn Mendes Tour, courtesy of Messina Touring Group.

After not touring for almost two years, Shawn Mendes is hitting the road next year!



At noon, Mendes announced his 2022 Wonder: The World Tour, which will include 64 dates across the North America, the UK, and Europe. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Portland, OR on June 27th, 2022, and hit cities including Vancouver, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Miami before wrapping in Newark, NJ on October 26th, 2022.

Joining him for leg one of the North American tour will be Dermot Kennedy. Singer Tate Mcrae, known for her hits “You Broke Me First,” and her collab with Regard and Troye Sivan, “You,” will be support for leg two. Singer-songwriter King Princess will tour the UK and Europe with Mendes.



The 23 year-old singer-songwriter first teased the upcoming world tour on social media. He posted a 52-second video of him walking on a soundstage underneath a spotlight— then dancing while his hit “Summer of Love,” followed by “Teach Me How to Love” played.

TOUR❤️❤️❤️



Wonder: The World Tour.



Announcing later this week! Can’t wait to get out there and see you all again guys ❤️



Sign up to be first to hear about tour dates & presale info at https://t.co/IlaS7TODhs pic.twitter.com/pSuKZwwaDB — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 20, 2021

Mendes will be touring in support of his most recent album, 2020’s Wonder, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.



The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale begin on September 29th at 10am local time and the General Fan Presale will begin on September 30th at 10am local time. Public On Sale in North America will begin on October 7th at 10am local time.



View the North American tour dates below!

Leg 1 with special guest Dermot Kennedy

6/27/2022 Portland, OR – Moda Center

6/28/2022 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

6/30/2022 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

7/2/2022 Vancouver, BC – Venue to be announced

7/5/2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

7/9/2022 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/12/2022 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

7/15/2022 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

7/19/2022 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

7/20/2022 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

7/23/2022 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

7/27/2022 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

7/29/2022 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

8/2/2022 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/5/2022 Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/12/2022 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

8/15/2022 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

8/19/2022 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Leg 2 with special guest Tate McRae

9/7/2022 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

9/9/2022 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

9/15/2022 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9/17/2022 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

9/21/2022 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

9/24/2022 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/26/2022 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

9/27/2022 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

10/1/2022 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/3/2022 Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/4/2022 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/8/2022 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

10/11/2022 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/12/2022 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/19/2022 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/22/2022 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/24/2022 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life FieldHouse

10/26/2022 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center