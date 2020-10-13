Shawn Mendes Announces Netflix Documentary “In Wonder”

Photo: Shawn Mendes/ Instagram

In Wonder, the new documentary about Shawn Mendes, is coming to Netflix on November 23rd.



“Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all.” Mendes shared on Twitter.



Expect to see an intimate look into the life of the 22-year-old singer-songwriter. Led by music video director Grant Singer, the documentary will touch on his rise to stardom, and include footage from his 2019 self-titled world tour.

Mendes served as the documentary’s executive producer, along with Andrew Gertler and Ben Winston. Saul Germaine, p.g.a, and James Haygood are credited as producers.

The release date of the documentary is days ahead of his fourth studio album, Wonder, out December 4th. Earlier this month, Mendes released the title track as the first single.