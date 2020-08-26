Selena Gomez Released Her Own Serendipity Ice Cream Flavor To Celebrate Her Single With BLACKPINK

Photo: Selena Gomez/Serendipity

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK have teamed up for a new single, “Ice Cream” set to debut on Friday, August 28th.

To celebrate this collaboration, Selena is releasing her own ice cream flavor with Serendipity called Cookies & Cream Remix. It’s made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and swirling gobs of gooey fudge and will be available in stores on Friday and online at SerendipityBrands.com.

“Basically it’s heaven and every bite is delicious,” Gomez said in a video announcing the flavor.

Gomez also announced that she is now an investor in Serendipity 3.

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez shared a teaser video of her and BLACKPINK promoting their new single, “Ice Cream”.

“We’re really glad that you’re on it because we’ve been a big fan of you for a long time,” Rosé tells Selena.

“I’m so stoked,” Selena shared with excitement. “I’ve been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me.”

“Ice Cream” drops Friday, August 28th and will be featured on BLACKPINK’s upcoming album Blackpink: The Album set to release on Oct. 2nd.