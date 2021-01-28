Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her First Ever Spanish Album In March

Photo: Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez announced she’s releasing her first ever Spanish language album, Revelacion, on March 12th.

“REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT,” Selena said in her announcement on Instagram in both Spanish and English.

The news comes just a day after she teased her second single off the album, “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro and Tainy. “Baila Conmigo”, which translates to “Dance With Me” drops Friday, January 29th.

Selena released her first Spanish single off the album, “De Una Vez” earlier this month.