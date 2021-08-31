Season 3 of Netflix’s “You” to Premiere This October

It’s been a long time since season 3 of the Netflix hit, “You,” was announced— 19 months to be exact.



At last, we have a release date for the psychological thriller: Oct. 15. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, “You” is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies.

Season 2 saw stalker Joe Goldberg move to Los Angeles from New York to escape his past, and takes up a new name: Will. He meets chef Love Quinn, but falls into his old obsessive and violent patterns.



This upcoming season will show Joe and Love living in the suburbs of Madre Linda in Northern California as parents. In a voiceover for the Season 3 trailer— voiced by Badgley— he says “a boy is not what what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini me was purely exciting and not without challenges. Let’s just say, I hope you’ll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad.”



Watch the trailer for Season 3 of “You” below, which premieres on Netflix Oct. 15.