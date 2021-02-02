Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge to Go Virtual This Year

Photo: NJ Polar Plunge/ Instagram

Seaside Heights’ Polar Bear Plunge is moving to a virtual format this year.



Late last week, organizers announced their decision due to concerns over large crowds because of the ongoing pandemic.



So how exactly will the plunge take place virtually?



Important announcement! Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights has gone completely VIRTUAL for 2021! Now – April 17 you and your fellow team members, friends, and family can still have fun VIRTUALLY! We challenge you to get CREATIVE and plunge YOUR way! https://t.co/4zWrg9Ftqa pic.twitter.com/JoAI2RCuEc — Special Olympics NJ (@SONewJersey) January 29, 2021



It’s all about being creative! Plungers can use water balloons, a kiddie pool, ice bath, or anything else they choose. They must also submit a video of their plunge to the Special Olympics by the April 17th deadline.



Last year, the Polar Plunge garnered 7,000 participants who dipped into freezing ocean waters. The event itself raised over $2 million.



This isn’t the only large Jersey Shore event to have been cancelled. Recently, it was announced that the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was not taking place this year.



To register for the virtual event, visit www.plungeseaside.org/event-information/










