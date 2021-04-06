Seaside Heights’ Fireworks Spectacular is Scheduled For This Summer!

Were two months away from Summer, AKA the best season at the Jersey Shore, and you can feel the excitement!



Soon, we’ll be soaking in the Sun at the beach, eating boardwalk pizza, and—hopefully— nightclubs will be open again.



One Summer tradition is already scheduled for this year: Seaside Heights’ Fireworks Spectacular.



Based on the info from exit82.com, 9 dates have been listed for the fireworks display, starting at 9:30 pm:

July 4

July 7

July 14

July 21

July 28

August 4

August 11

August 18

August 25

Last year’s 4th of July spectacular was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this comes as exciting news. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen again!



Will you be attending any of the dates?