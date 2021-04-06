Seaside Heights’ Fireworks Spectacular is Scheduled For This Summer!
Were two months away from Summer, AKA the best season at the Jersey Shore, and you can feel the excitement!
Soon, we’ll be soaking in the Sun at the beach, eating boardwalk pizza, and—hopefully— nightclubs will be open again.
One Summer tradition is already scheduled for this year: Seaside Heights’ Fireworks Spectacular.
Based on the info from exit82.com, 9 dates have been listed for the fireworks display, starting at 9:30 pm:
- July 4
- July 7
- July 14
- July 21
- July 28
- August 4
- August 11
- August 18
- August 25
Last year’s 4th of July spectacular was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this comes as exciting news. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen again!
Will you be attending any of the dates?