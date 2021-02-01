“Saved by the Bell” Star Dustin Diamond Passes Away at Age 44

Photo: Dustin Diamond/ Instagram

Dustin Diamond, known for playing goofy nerd Screech on the 90s show, Saved by the Bell, has passed away at age 44.



Last month, Diamond was hospitalized after experiencing pain throughout his body. It was then revealed on his official Facebook page that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.



His Saved by the Bell co-stars, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen, took to social media to pay tribute to him.



Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin. 💔 https://t.co/r3NVsWK2K4 — Tiffani Thiessen (@TiffaniThiessen) February 1, 2021



Diamond appeared in a handful of shows through the years. He was in “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Celebrity Boxing 2” and “Celebrity Championship Wrestling.” In 2018, he appeared as his “Saved by the Bell” character in the Funny or Die series, “Zack Morris Is Trash.”



Although his iconic character was mentioned in NBCPeacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, the stand-up comedian/ actor did not join the series.



