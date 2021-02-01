“Saved by the Bell” Star Dustin Diamond Passes Away at Age 44
Dustin Diamond, known for playing goofy nerd Screech on the 90s show, Saved by the Bell, has passed away at age 44.
Last month, Diamond was hospitalized after experiencing pain throughout his body. It was then revealed on his official Facebook page that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
His Saved by the Bell co-stars, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen, took to social media to pay tribute to him.
Diamond appeared in a handful of shows through the years. He was in “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Celebrity Boxing 2” and “Celebrity Championship Wrestling.” In 2018, he appeared as his “Saved by the Bell” character in the Funny or Die series, “Zack Morris Is Trash.”
Although his iconic character was mentioned in NBCPeacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, the stand-up comedian/ actor did not join the series.