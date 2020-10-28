Saved By The Bell Reboot Trailer [Watch]

Once again, the gang is back at Bayside High!



Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are reprising their roles as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski for the Saved By The Bell reboot.



Mario Lopez returns as A.C. Slater, this time as Bayside’s gym teacher, and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, whose son attends the school.



According to the trailer’s description, the synopsis of the show is as follows:



“In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”



“Saved by the Bell” premieres November 25 on Peacock.