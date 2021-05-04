Saturday Night Live’s Final Musical Guests For Season 46

Photo: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X

“Saturday Night Live” has announced their final musical guests for this season, and the lineups are rewarding!



Performing on May 15 is Olivia Rodrigo, whose smash hit “Driver’s License,” was previously satirized in a sketch featuring the now-former “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page. She expressed her excitement on SNL’s Instagram post, saying “I’ve literally never been so excited in my whole life. The host for May 15 will be Keegan-Michael Key.



Joining Rodrigo as one of the final musical guests is Lil Nas X. He revealed on Instagram that he’ll be performing his latest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and will treat us to a brand new song. “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy is set to host the season finale.



As for this weekend’s episode, Miley Cyrus is the musical guest. She’s gearing up to perform a duet with The Kid Laroi for their remix of “Without You,” the latter’s #1 hit in his home country of Australia. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is taking over hosting duties, which has been controversial since it was announced.