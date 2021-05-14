Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Announces He’s Stepping Away From “Jersey Shore”

Photo: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/ Instagram

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has announced that he’s leaving the show to seek mental health treatment.



Yesterday, he made the announcement on social media, by saying “”After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.”



Facing his struggles head on is his number one goal. He also stated that although it may be a difficult process, his number one priority is to “be the best man and Father he can be for his daughter.” His daughter Ariana, 3, is from his relationship with Jen Harley.



The 35 year-old reality TV star has gone through multiple domestic abuse issues. On April 22, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury involving his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. At the time, he was on probation from a separate domestic dispute with his ex.



It has been reported that the L.A. City Attorney’s Office will charge him with a misdemeanor, and a probation violation has been filed.

