First Look At Robert Pattinson As Batman In New Trailer

During the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday, Aug. 22, Robert Pattinson surprised fans before the debut of The Batman trailer.

“As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I’ve always been a massive fan,” Pattinson said.

It turns out that “25 perfect” of the movie has been filmed according to Director Matt Reeves.

The teaser trailer featured Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

It’s still unclear when Robert Pattinson’s The Batman will hit theaters, however the trailer implied a 2021 release. They used question marks in place of the number two, “?0?1”.