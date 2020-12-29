Ratatouille: The Tiktok Musical’s All-Star Cast

Photo: Ratatouille: The Tiktok Musical/ IG

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is just days away, and the cast for it is looking good!



On Monday, Seaview, the production company behind the benefit concert, announced their star-studded cast— featuring Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, and Ashley Park to name a few.



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess will play Remy, Lambert as Emile, his older brother— and the role of their father, Django, will be performed by Brady. Rising Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman is set to play as Alfredo Linguini.



Based off the 2007 hit Pixar film, the one-night-only event will include content created and handpicked by dedicated TikTok fans. Music will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.



Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com and are $5. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.