Quibi Officially Shuts Down

After launching this past April, Quibi, the mobile streaming service worth nearly $2 billion— has shut down today.



In October, the shutdown was announced with founder Jeffrey Katzenberg confirming it by saying “There was no question that keeping us going was not going to have a different outcome, it was just going to spend a whole lot more money without any value to show for it. So, out of respect for these people that put up this extraordinary amount of capital to do it, that’s irresponsible and we both felt we shouldn’t do it.”



The app presented original short-form content “one quick bite at a time,” featuring popular Hollywood acts.



In a competitive market that included other streaming services, such as HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Peacock, Quibi couldn’t keep up, and wasn’t compelling enough for consumers. A monthly subscription with ads cost $4.99, and $7.99 without ads.



Quibi will remain on users’ devices until they delete it, but they will be unable to log in and access content. Instead, it’ll direct them to an error message.