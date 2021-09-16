Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Britney Spears, and More Appear on Time Magazine’s 100 List

Yesterday, Time Magazine released it’s 2021 Most Influential People in the World issue.



Gracing the cover of this year’s issue are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were named icons by the magazine. This is the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posed together for a magazine cover photo shoot.



In the issue, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés spoke about the couple, saying, “Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are…. In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Also appearing on this year’s issue is pop star Britney Spears. It has been a tumultuous year for the newly engaged celeb, following the release of Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears,” which highlighted the ongoing battle with her 13 year-long conservatorship.



She also joins the Duke and Duchess as an “icon” on the Time 100. Her best friend, fellow celebrity and actress Paris Hilton, explained why. “Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

Photo: TIME/ Instagram

Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X made it onto the list, which marked their first year doing so. Grammy-wining artist Megan Thee Stallion offered kind words about Eilish being on the list.



“Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own. I first met Billie at the Grammys this year. She had already achieved worldwide stardom, which might make some people have airs about them, but not Billie. She was so real and laid-back, even though her personality is so big. She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses. I knew I had found a kindred spirit that night. One who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.“



Rapper Kid Cudi had this to say about the “Montero” performer: “There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that s— down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know — you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X For Time Magazine/ Instagram

The print issue of the Time 100 hits newsstands Friday, and on Sept. 20 at 10 pm ET, ABC will air a special about this year’s honorees.



For the full list, visit www.time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2021