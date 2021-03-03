Primetime Emmys Sets September Date For 2021 Ceremony

Photo: Television Academy/ Instagram

We finally have a date for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmys!



On Tuesday, CBS and the Television Academy announced that the Emmy will air live on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, it was revealed that the ceremony will not only air on the TV channel, but on demand on Paramount +, which is set to launch tomorrow.



Despite the news, there is still a lot to plan within the next six months. How will the ceremony be held? Even producers, presenters, a host, and location have yet to be determined, but will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Photo: Jimmy Kimmel, Television Academy/ Instagram

Last year’s Awards show was broadcast on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles; presenters and nominees joined virtually from home.



For a timeline of events leading up to the 2021 Emmys, read below.

March 31

Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 73rd Emmy competition and for members to secure member entry fee discount. This date also applies to former members.

April 6

Deadline for current voting members to apply for voting status.

May 13, 6 p.m.

Entry deadline for all entries that were originally presented 6:00 PM – 2:00 AM, June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 (including hanging episodes); upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 17

Nominations-round voting begins.

June 28, 10 p.m.

Nominations-round voting ends.

Tuesday, July 13

Nominations announced.

July 27

Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

August 13

Final-round videos available for viewing.

August 19

Final-round voting begins.

August 30, 10 p.m.

Final-round voting ends.

September TBD

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball.

September 19

CBS Telecast and Governors Ball

(All dates are subject to change.)





