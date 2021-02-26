Post Malone Covers Classic Hootie & The Blowfish Track

Photo: Post Malone/ Instagram

Although Post Malone is labeled as a rap artist, it’s a well-known fact that he’s a huge rock fan. He incorporates it into his music, most noticeably his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, and last year’s livestream where he performed Nirvana covers.



This time, he selected to pay homage to Hootie & The Blowfish.



Yesterday, he released his cover of the group’s 1995 smash hit “Only Wanna Be With You,” but with a unique twist. Calling it the “Pokémon 25 Version,” Posty’s version features an echoing guitar, with synthesizer sound effects akin to the game.



The cover will be performed by him at the virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. It’ll be streamed tomorrow at 7 pm EST on the official Pokémon website, their Twitch, and YouTube channels for free.

Photo: Post Malone/ Twitter

Listen to the unexpected, yet incredibly catchy cover below.