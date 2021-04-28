Patrick Dempsey Will Sing For The First Time in ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Photo: Disney / ‘Enchanted’

Patrick Dempsey is breaking out of his comfort zone and revealed he will be singing for the first time in the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

“I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason,” he told Variety. “So bear with me.”

The 55-year-old actor is hoping fans “embrace it” and “bare with him”.

“They’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun.” Dempsey shared. “The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.”

For those who were hoping for a number with Indina Menzel, unfortunately, he confirmed there they won’t be singing together.

Amy Adams and James Marsden are returning for the sequel alongside Patrick Dempsey, Indina Menzel.

Disenchanted has added Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays to the cast. According to Deadline, all three actresses might be playing villain’s.

The Enchanted sequel isn’t expected out until at least 2022.