Paris Hilton Returns To TV With A Netflix Cooking Show

That’s literally HOT!

Paris Hilton has a cooking show coming to Netflix on August 4.

Cooking With Paris is inspired by a cooking YouTube video from Jan. 2020, “Cooking With Paris”, where she showed how to cook lasagna.

“She’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down,” Netflix explained. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.”

This six-part Netflix series will focus on Paris’s lack of cooking skills. She opens her home/kitchen to some of her celebrity friends as, “she navigates new ingredients, new recipes, and exotic kitchen appliances.”