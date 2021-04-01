Olivia Rodrigo Drops Dreamy Single “Deja Vu” and Announces Album Release Date



No, this is NOT an April Fool’s Day joke!



Olivia Rodrigo is back with the follow-up to her chart-topping hit, “Driver’s License.” Introducing “Deja Vu,” off the singer-actress’s upcoming album, which is scheduled for release on May 21.



When discussing the inspiration for the song, Rodrigo said in a release, “The concept of déjà vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends.”



Like in her previous single, fans are speculating that the new track is again referencing ex Joshua Basset, and singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter. “So when you gonna tell her / That we did that too? She thinks it’s special / But it’s all re-used,” the lyrics read. “That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her / When she’s with you.”



Basset and Rodrigo previously dated, and it was rumored that Carpenter became his new beau.



The 18 year-old released “Driver’s License” in early January, shooting to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 8 weeks. Currently, she stars in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



