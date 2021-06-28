Olivia Rodrigo Accused Of Copying Album Cover By Courtney Love

Photos: Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo/ IG

We live in a day and age where accidental plagiarism in music occurs, or there are striking similarities between songs from different artists.



The latest case involves alternative rock legend and actress Courtney Love, and Olivia Rodrigo. Love accused the “good 4 u” singer of copying the cover for her 1994 album Live Through This for her promotional pictures.



On Thursday, the Hole vocalist posted Rodrigo’s promotional pic on her Instagram with the caption “Spot the difference! #twinning.” She then continued: “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me.”

Rodrigo then responded to her post— expressing her love for the 56 year-old and Live Through This. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Love, who demanded flowers with an apology note. “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”



Both Sour and Live Through This feature a prom queen with running mascara, holding a bouquet of flowers. Rodrigo’s fans quickly came to her defense on Facebook and Twitter, pointing out that Hole was inspired by the poster for the 1976 horror film “Carrie.”



Do you think Olivia Rodrigo copied Courtney Love? Or was this just another similarity?



