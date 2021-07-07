Ocean Ice Palace in Brick is Closing on July 31st

Photo: Ocean Ice Palace

After almost 60 years in business, Ocean Ice Palace in Brick is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The ice rink broke the news on their Facebook page Tuesday.

“We are extremely thankful to all the friends who have become family and customers who have become friends over the years,” the Facebook announcement read. “The decision was not made lightly and certainly not without being given much thought.”

They will continue to run all programs and summer camps through July 31st as scheduled, and the Ocean Hockey pro shop will remain open until the end of July as well. The pro shop will offer discounts starting at 40% off on all items until they close.

Dr. Leon J. Dwulet built Ocean Ice Palace in 1962. His daughter, Joan Dwulet, is the current owner.

This family-owned business will be missed. We wish the family success in their next endeavor.