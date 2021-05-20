Not Vaccinated? Here Are The Newest COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives

Gov. Murphy announced a slew of new incentives, including a private dinner with him and the First Lady.

“Governor Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Congressman Tom Malinowski, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan hold a Coronavirus briefing and announce the road to reopening N” by GovPhilMurphy is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Who says nothing in life is free??



Yesterday during an appearance in Seaside Heights, Gov. Phil Murphy announced new incentives to encourage COVID vaccination: a free glass of wine, a free pass to any of New Jersey’s 51 state parks, and dinner with him and First Lady Tammy Murphy.



Anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first vaccine shot in May can receive their free wine under the “Uncork the Vaccination” program. Nine wineries in the state are participating in the program:

Amalthea Cellars

Auburn Road Vineyards

Bellview Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Salem Oak Vineyards

Terhune Orchards

Tomasello Winery

Villa Milagro Vineyards

White Horse Winery

As for obtaining your free state park pass, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will offer it under the “Vax and Visit” campaign to all Jersey residents who receive at least one dose by July 4. If you’re already vaccinated and purchased your pass, the Department will issue you a refund.



Out of these incentives, the one that has gained attention is the free dinner. NJ residents 18 or older who received at least one shot can enter to win. If selected, you’ll be able to choose whether you’d like to have dinner at Drumthwacket, the Governor’s Princeton residence, or at the Governor’s Residence at Island Beach State Park.



To sign up, visit www.covid19.nj.gov/forms/dinner.





