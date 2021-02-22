Nick Jonas Teases New Single & Pulls Double Duty On SNL

Photo: Nick Jonas / Spaceman

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas announced the release of his new solo single, “Spaceman” debuting on February 25th.

This marks Nicks first solo single since the Jonas Brothers got back together in 2019. The Jonas Brothers have decided to not release the collective album they worked on last year and instead focus on their individual projects.

Nick is a judge on the 20th season of The Voice, which debuts on March 1st and his upcoming film, Chaos Walking, will be released on March 5th.

Saturday Night Live

To add on to the excitement, Nick Jonas will also perform the song for the first time on Saturday Night Live as he pulls double duty. This is Nick’s first time hosting and second solo musical guest appearance.

It’s “a dream come true,” Nick described on Instagram.

His wife, Priyanka Chopra, who’s currently filming a movie in London, even celebrated by sending him a wonderful balloon arangement.

Check out Nick Jonas hosting debut and performance on SNL this Saturday, February 27th on NBC.