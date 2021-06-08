New Music From Lorde Is On The Way

Photo: Lorde, courtesy of lordeinfo on Instagram

Lorde fans, rejoice!!



The New Zealand singer-songwriter announced what we have desperately been waiting for what felt like 84 years: new music. Her last album, Melodrama, was released four years ago, so we’re long overdue for new material from her.



On her website, there’s a message for her fans that reads “ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.” Also included was the artwork for her upcoming project, Solar Power; it’s unknown if it’s a single, or name of her new album. Nonetheless, it has received a lot of attention on social media, specifically due to it showing Lorde running pantless on a beach.



News of her third album first broke in late 2019, when the “Royals” singer revealed she was delaying its release due to the death of her dog, Pearl. The Grammy winner updated fans again in May 2020 via email— stating that she resumed work on it with producer Jack Antonoff.



It’s rumored that the new album will prominently feature a 60s/ 70s psychedelic sound. Only time will tell if Lorde stans received the right intel.



Take a look at the Solar Power artwork below!

