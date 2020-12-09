Grubhub’s Taste of 2020 List

2020 has been challenging in various ways for us due to the pandemic. However, that hasn’t stopped us from indulging in food delivery orders.



According to Grubhub’s QE3, they had 41 percent more active diners than last year, and their sales volume went up by 68 percent.



What dishes were we ordering?



Grubhub revealed their Taste of 2020 list, and pizza was one of the most popular dishes— with Hawaiian pizza becoming 689 percent popular.



Also joining the list of most popular dishes are the following:

Garlic mushroom burger

Spicy tonkotsu ramen

Spicy wonton dumplings

Securing the spot for top trending dish of 2020 is the spicy chicken sandwich, while french fries were the top side dish; apple pie was ranked the top dessert of the year.

The list doesn’t stop there!

Photo: Grubhub

Grubhub also included each state’s favorite food, and for New Jersey, it’s a steak, egg & cheese sandwich .