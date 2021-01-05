New Jersey Tops List of Most Moved From States

Photo: Moving truck/ Pixabay

Adding onto the list of things New Jersey is #1 in: being the most moved out state of 2020.



This is the 3rd time Jersey has topped this list.



According to United Van Lines’ Annual Migration Study, the Garden State had a 70% outbound migration rate, while 30% moved in.



The study also included a number of factors that led to the massive move out, one being the COVID-19 pandemic. 32% of New Jerseyans moved for retirement purposes, 4% for health reasons, 28% for family reasons; 19% for lifestyle purposes, and 23% because of a job loss/ gain.



The top outbound states of 2020

New Jersey New York Illinois Connecticut California Kansas North Dakota Massachusetts Ohio Maryland









