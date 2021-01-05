New Jersey Tops List of Most Moved From States

January 5, 2021|Joel Carrasquillo|
Photo: Moving truck/ Pixabay

Adding onto the list of things New Jersey is #1 in: being the most moved out state of 2020.

This is the 3rd time Jersey has topped this list.

According to United Van Lines’ Annual Migration Study, the Garden State had a 70% outbound migration rate, while 30% moved in.

The study also included a number of factors that led to the massive move out, one being the COVID-19 pandemic. 32% of New Jerseyans moved for retirement purposes, 4% for health reasons, 28% for family reasons; 19% for lifestyle purposes, and 23% because of a job loss/ gain.

The top outbound states of 2020

  1. New Jersey
  2. New York
  3. Illinois  
  4. Connecticut
  5. California
  6. Kansas
  7. North Dakota
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Ohio
  10. Maryland





