New Jersey Tops List of Most Moved From States
January 5, 2021||News
Adding onto the list of things New Jersey is #1 in: being the most moved out state of 2020.
This is the 3rd time Jersey has topped this list.
According to United Van Lines’ Annual Migration Study, the Garden State had a 70% outbound migration rate, while 30% moved in.
The study also included a number of factors that led to the massive move out, one being the COVID-19 pandemic. 32% of New Jerseyans moved for retirement purposes, 4% for health reasons, 28% for family reasons; 19% for lifestyle purposes, and 23% because of a job loss/ gain.
The top outbound states of 2020
- New Jersey
- New York
- Illinois
- Connecticut
- California
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Massachusetts
- Ohio
- Maryland