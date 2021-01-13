Netflix Is Releasing A New Movie Every Week In 2021

It’s time to stock up on popcorn because Netflix announced they are going to release a new movie every week throughout this year.

On Tuesday, the streaming service shared a sneak peak of some of their “biggest, brightest, fastest films and stars” that are coming to Netflix this year. There are 71 films expected to be released in total.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Lin Manuel Miranda, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhall, Jennifer Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, Octavia Spencer and Amy Adams are just a few of our favorite celebs that you’ll see on Netflix with new projects.

Complete List of Planned Netflix Movies For 2021

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice (Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds)

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams)

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors)

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep)

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM (Lin-Manuel Miranda)