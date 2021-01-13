Netflix Is Releasing A New Movie Every Week In 2021
It’s time to stock up on popcorn because Netflix announced they are going to release a new movie every week throughout this year.
On Tuesday, the streaming service shared a sneak peak of some of their “biggest, brightest, fastest films and stars” that are coming to Netflix this year. There are 71 films expected to be released in total.
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Lin Manuel Miranda, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhall, Jennifer Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, Octavia Spencer and Amy Adams are just a few of our favorite celebs that you’ll see on Netflix with new projects.
Complete List of Planned Netflix Movies For 2021
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice (Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds)
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams)
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors)
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep)
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM (Lin-Manuel Miranda)