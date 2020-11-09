Netflix Is Testing Their Version of a TV Channel

Netflix is testing out a new— and long-awaited—feature to revamp their programming.



Netflix Direct, a content channel, is currently being tested in France, and will only be available to Netflix streaming subscribers. It’ll air French, international and U.S. feature films, and TV series that are already available on the streaming service.



The content will be delivered in a linear format, similar to the way cable TV and broadcast stations do.



Netflix said it chose France to test their 1st channel because of their consumption of traditional TV.



“In France, watching traditional TV remains hugely popular with people who just want a ‘lean back’ experience where they don’t have to choose shows,” Netflix stated.



Netflix Direct was released on Thursday, Nov. 5th, and will expand to other parts of the country next month.