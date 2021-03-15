Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing With New Test Feature

Are you guilty of borrowing a Netflix password from a friend or family member? With Netflix’s new test, your freeloading days may be over.



The streaming giant announced on Friday afternoon that they were testing a new feature to crack down on people who use passwords from people who don’t live with them. This would prompt them to buy a subscription instead.

After logging in, a pop-up message appeared, saying “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” In order to continue watching, users were presented with two options: verify that it was their account by entering a code sent via text or e-mail, or join with their own account.

Netflix said the feature was tested with only a limited number of users; the exact figure is unknown.



In a statement issued by the company, “the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”



At the moment, a basic Netflix subscription is $8.99 a month. This allows users to watch their favorite programs on one screen at a time.







