Monmouth County Plans to “Light up the Shore” to Honor Heroes of 9/11

“These lights are a symbol that we will never forget, and we will always rise above tragedy.”

The 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, is coming up and Monmouth County plans to use cell phones to light up the shoreline on that day.

You are invited to the shoreline and turn on their cell phone lights at 8:46 PM to honor “the heroes’ that were lost in this tragedy.

“These lights will pay tribute to them and a reminder that as Americans, we rise up,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “These lights symbolize the enduring American spirit and resolve and a reminder that we will never forget.”

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in conjunction with the 53 municipalities in Monmouth County, are hosting the event. Anyone planning on attending can contact their local municipality about their town’s specific plans.