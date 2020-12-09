Miley Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ Ablum Debuts at No. 1 on Rock Chart

Photo: Miley Cyrus / Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus freaked out after finding out her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Rock Album chart.

“My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” the singer shared along with a video of her finding out the exciting news. “Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message.”

To my fucking idols @joanjett @billyidol and @stevienicks your blessing, guidance, inspiration , and validation mean everything to me. Even though you 3 would tell me I do not need validation from anyone but my fucking self. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 7, 2020

This is Miley’s first No. 1 on the Rock chart, and sixth No. 1 album. Plastic Hearts also debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. Miley now has the most top 10 album debuts on the cart for any female artists this century!

This rock star wasn’t shy about thanking her Idols Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Stevie Nicks for their “blessing, guidance, inspiration, and validation.”

Congrats Miley!