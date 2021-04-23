Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Taking a Hiatus From Music

The Grammy-winning rapper is focusing on recharging after a busy few years.

Photo: Megan Thee Stallion/ Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion announced yesterday that she’s taking a temporary break from music.



She changed her profile picture on her social media accounts, causing fans to promptly speculate that new music from her was on the way. It was then revealed that the picture was part of her announcement.



The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper broke the news by uploading three sci-fi themed posts on her Instagram— showing her wearing a chrome-plated respirator and being inside an aquatic tank.



On her third post, a digital message appears, saying “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”







There’s no denying that the hiatus is well-deserved for Megan. Since her career took off in 2017, she has been working almost nonstop, and reaped the rewards.



In 2020, the rapper released her debut album, Good News, which came in at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and number 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. That year, she graced the cover of Time’s “100 Most Influential People” issue.



Last month, she won 3 out of the 4 Grammy awards she was nominated for: “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Song,” and “Best Rap Performance.”