McDonald’s And Saweetie Partner For Their Next Celebrity Meal
Hot off the success of her track featuring Doja Cat, “Best Friend,” Saweetie is continuing to make moves.
Following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, J Balvin, and— recently— BTS, Saweetie and McDonald’s have partnered for their next celebrity meal. Dubbed the “Saweetie meal,” the offering includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries; medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. The fast-food giant said it renamed its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce for the new meal, which is a clever pun on their end.
In a statement, the “My Type” rapper said “McDonald’s and I run deep— from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days— so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites.”
It’ll come as no surprise if the meal is a huge success. When the “Travis Scott meal” launched last September— which consisted of a medium Sprite, a quarter pounder with bacon, and fries with barbecue sauce— it was a bona fide success. McDonald’s quarterly sales went up by 4.6 percent, and the demand was so high that some locations ran out of the meal. The “BTS meal” was also a monster success— increasing McDonald’s global sales by 41 percent.
If you and your taste buds are dying to try the meal, it’ll hit participating restaurants nationwide on Aug. 9.