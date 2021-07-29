McDonald’s And Saweetie Partner For Their Next Celebrity Meal

Photo: Saweetie, courtesy of McDonald’s

Hot off the success of her track featuring Doja Cat, “Best Friend,” Saweetie is continuing to make moves.



Following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, J Balvin, and— recently— BTS, Saweetie and McDonald’s have partnered for their next celebrity meal. Dubbed the “Saweetie meal,” the offering includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries; medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. The fast-food giant said it renamed its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce for the new meal, which is a clever pun on their end.

Photo: McDonald’s/ IG

In a statement, the “My Type” rapper said “McDonald’s and I run deep— from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days— so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites.”



It’ll come as no surprise if the meal is a huge success. When the “Travis Scott meal” launched last September— which consisted of a medium Sprite, a quarter pounder with bacon, and fries with barbecue sauce— it was a bona fide success. McDonald’s quarterly sales went up by 4.6 percent, and the demand was so high that some locations ran out of the meal. The “BTS meal” was also a monster success— increasing McDonald’s global sales by 41 percent.



If you and your taste buds are dying to try the meal, it’ll hit participating restaurants nationwide on Aug. 9.