Maroon 5 Releasing New Song ‘Nobody’s Love’ Friday
Maroon 5 announced they will be releasing a new song called “Nobody’s Love,” this Thursday, July 23 at 9PM PST/12AM EST
New 2021 Tour Dates Announced
The news comes after the band announced they have rescheduled their North American tour due to the corona-virus. Maroon 5 will now kick off the two-and-a-half month adventure on July 15 in California.
Tickets are available now except for the New Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021. Tickets for that show goes on sale Friday, July 24.
Fan’s who’ve already purchased tickets for the canceled Citi Field show will receive an email from Live Nation for details and special pre-sale information.
Maroon 5 2021 North American Tour Dates:
July 15th – Chula Vista, CA – Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17th – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
July 21st – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 25th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26th – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
July 28th – Portland, OR – Moda Center
July 30th – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 31st – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 3rd – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
August 6th – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
August 7th – St.Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
August 9th – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 11th – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 13th – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
August 14th – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 16th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis
August 18th – Little Rock, AK – Simmons Bank Arena
August 20th – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21st – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 23rd – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 25th – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
August 26th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 28th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 30th – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
September 1st – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 2nd – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 4th – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
September 5th – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
September 7th – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
September 10th – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 12th – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
September 13th – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15th – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
September 17th – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
September 23rd – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 24th – Tampa, FL – MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27th – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 1st – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 2nd – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Head to Maroon5.com for more details.