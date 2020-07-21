Maroon 5 Releasing New Song ‘Nobody’s Love’ Friday

Maroon 5 announced they will be releasing a new song called “Nobody’s Love,” this Thursday, July 23 at 9PM PST/12AM EST

New 2021 Tour Dates Announced

The news comes after the band announced they have rescheduled their North American tour due to the corona-virus. Maroon 5 will now kick off the two-and-a-half month adventure on July 15 in California.

Tickets are available now except for the New Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021. Tickets for that show goes on sale Friday, July 24.

Fan’s who’ve already purchased tickets for the canceled Citi Field show will receive an email from Live Nation for details and special pre-sale information.

Maroon 5 2021 North American Tour Dates:

July 15th – Chula Vista, CA – Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17th – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

July 21st – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 25th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26th – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

July 28th – Portland, OR – Moda Center

July 30th – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 31st – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 3rd – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

August 6th – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

August 7th – St.Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 9th – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 11th – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 13th – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

August 14th – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 16th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis

August 18th – Little Rock, AK – Simmons Bank Arena

August 20th – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21st – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 23rd – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 25th – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

August 26th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 28th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 30th – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

September 1st – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 2nd – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 4th – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

September 5th – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

September 7th – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 10th – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 12th – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 13th – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15th – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

September 17th – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 23rd – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24th – Tampa, FL – MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27th – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 1st – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 2nd – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Head to Maroon5.com for more details.