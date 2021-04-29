Maroon 5 Announces Their First Album in 4 Years

Photo: Maroon 5/ Facebook

Maroon 5 is getting us ready for Summer with the release of their upcoming album!



Today, the pop rock group announced that their seventh studio album, JORDI, will be released on June 11.



A confirmation of the album being in the works came from guitarist James Valentine in Fall 2019. In an interview discussing their then-new single, “Memories,” he said “It does foreshadow a new album, which we’re currently in the studio working on.



Last month, singer Adam Levine confirmed in an interview that the album was finished, mixed, and mastered.

We're excited to announce the release of our 7th studio album JORDI out June 11th! https://t.co/8D5PJDkfFp …more to come 🌸🐆🌼🦋🌺 pic.twitter.com/BXAOOS1P10 — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) April 29, 2021

JORDI is Maroon 5’s first album in four years, and the follow-up to their 2017 release, Red Pill Blues. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard, and features their No. 1 hit with Cardi B, “Girls Like You.”

The album’s title is of significant importance to the band. It’s dedicated to their late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who unexpectedly passed away at age 40 in 2017.



An official tracklist has yet to be revealed, but we can assume that their latest singles will make their way on to the record. In September 2019, the band first released “Memories,” followed by “Nobody’s Love” on July 20. Their most recent single “Beautiful Mistakes” which features rapper Megan Thee Stallion, came out last month.



You can catch the guys on “Ellen” today at 3, where they’ll be performing “Beautiful Mistakes.”