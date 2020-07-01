Mark Wahlberg Shares His Allergy Test Results

Turns out Mark Wahlberg is “allergic to almost everything.”

The actor shared a photo on Instagram of his back with all red bumps after an allergy test. “It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything.”

Even though Wahlberg didn’t specify exactly what he’s allergic too, his friends still jump in the conversation.

“I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles,” Chris Pratt joked.

Let’s hope he’s not allergic to wine, because then Mark Wahlberg has Professional golfer Justin Thomas eyeing his cellar. “If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!” Thomas commented on the post.