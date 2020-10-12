Mariah Carey Teases a Special Christmas Project

Photo: Mariah Carey/ Instagram

It looks like Mariah Carey is working on something special for the Holidays!



The iconic singer, and Queen of Christmas, posted a picture of three director’s chairs on set with the following initials: AG, MC, and JH. To top it off, the caption consisted only of the Christmas tree emoji.



Some of her fans believe that she’s teasing a Christmas song with Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson, while others think the initials are actors Andrew Garfield, and Jonah Hill.

Back in August, it was reported that Mariah Carey partnered with Apple TV+ to produce “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” The TV special will include music, dancing, animation, and special guest appearances.