Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson Save Christmas with Holiday Collab

With exactly three weeks until Christmas, Mariah Carey gifted us with her collaboration with Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson.



Earlier today, Carey premiered the music video for the Holiday track “Oh Santa!” The video is also featured in her Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.



Grande and Hudson aren’t the only guest appearances in the special. Joining the Queen of Christmas are Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, Jermaine Dupri, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Misty Copeland.



Rumors of the two powerhouse singers collaborating with Mariah Carey started in October, when she tweeted a picture of 3 director’s chairs with the initials AG, MC, and JH.









