Lorde Announced A New Album and Upcoming Tour

The wait is over! Lorde has officially announced the release of her third studio album and a supporting tour.

Solar Power, produced by Jack Antonoff, drops on August 20th as an “eco-conscious Music Box” rather than a CD.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoor,” Lorde explains. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

As Lorde opted for a more sustainable format, the music box will have a digital download card of the project along with extra visual content, handwritten notes and exclusive photos.

“I didn’t wanna make something that would end up in a landfill in 2 years, but more than that, I wanted to make something that symbolised my commitment to asking questions of our systems, and making stuff with intention and sensitivity,” Lorde said. “I’m calling it a music box. It’ll be the same size and shape as a CD, and you can buy it where CDs live, but this is something totally different. If you’re torn on which hold-in-your-hands, flip-through-the-pages thing to buy to best enjoy this album, honestly, I’d go for the music box.”

In addition to the album release, Lorde is also going on tour for the first time since 2018! Tickets to the Solar Power Tour go on sale June 25th with a stop at Radio City Music Hall in NYC and The Met in Philly.

Solar Power North American Tour Dates: