Lizzo’s New Era Kicks Off Next Week With “Rumors”

Photo: Lizzo/ Instagram

It’s been awhile since Lizzo presented us with new music, so an offering from her is long overdue.



Luckily, it’s on the way! On Sunday, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted on her Instagram a black background with the “shh” emoji, and the caption “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow.” 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 Then yesterday, she officially made the confirmation with a promo picture and said “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13.” 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫



“Rumors” will be the Grammy artist’s first new song in two years. After releasing Lizzobangers in 2013, and Big Grrrl Small World in 2015, she achieved breakthrough success in 2019 with Cuz I Love You. That album spawned the massive singles “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and the title track.



It’s unclear how long the 33 year-old has been working on her fourth album, but an update came out in mid-January from SZA, who heard a song off of it.

Lizzo really jus played me the best song I ever heard in my life I’m crying lmao like really — SZA (@sza) January 18, 2021

Recently, Lizzo teased that she was working on new music in a TikTok video. Responding to a fan who said they heard a new album was on the way, the singer jokingly responded with a video— showing her in the studio— and with the caption “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE.”