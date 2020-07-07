Lizzo Was Kicked Out Of A Vacation Rental Because Of A Twerking Video

Lizzo was enjoying Fourth of July with a 7 day rental, but the fun stopped when the landlord kicked her and her friends out 3 days early over an apparent twerking video. The singer took to Instagram to share the story.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday.” Lizzo captioned another twerking video explaining the situation. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

Luckily Lizzo and her friends were able to get another rental, which was apparently way nicer, and finish the planned vacation.

“I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo,” Lizzo added on the Instagram post.