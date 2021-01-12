Lil Nas X Releases Debut Children’s Book ‘C Is For Country’

Lil Nas X can add Children’s Author to his resume.

Photo: rhc books

The singer kicked off the new year with the release of his first children’s book, C Is For Country. The book follows Lil Nas X and Panini the pony around the farm learning the alphabet.

“Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style,” the books description reads.

Photo: Lil Nas X / Instagram

C Is For Country retails at $18.99 for a hardcover version and is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, Target and Walmart to name a few.

Listen to a sample from C Is For Country