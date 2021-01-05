Lewis Capaldi Is Taking A Social Media Break To Work On A New Album

“See you all later in the year with a new album to shove down your throats x.”

Lewis Capaldi will be taking a break from all social media to focus on his second album.

The “Before You Go” singer shared a note social media announcing his break.

The note read, “Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely bastards later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing. Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place.”

See you all later in the year with a new album to shove down your throats ❤️x pic.twitter.com/ed9O3UQOnX — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 4, 2021

Capaldi expressed his excitement and love for all his fans and ended the note saying to, “Stay safe and bye for now.”

Looks like the next post on social media you’ll see from Lewis Capaldi is the announcement that the album is complete!

