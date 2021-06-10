A Lewis Capaldi Documentary Is In The Works

Photo: Zoom Interview / Lewis Capaldi

Grammy-Nominated artist Lewis Capaldi is giving fans a glimpse into his life with a new feature-length documentary.

This film starts off 5 years ago when he was still performing in small Scottish bars and pubs. It’ll follow his chart topping success and sold-out global tour to recording his upcoming second album last year at his parents house in Scotland.

The press release describes the film as “his unique character in his own words, an intimate portrait of hope and horror. His life bears the burden of overturning the success of his record-breaking debut album. I am. “

Fun Fact: Lewis Capaldi was the first artist to sell out an arena tour before the release of a debut album.

The documentary, which doesn’t have a title yet, will debut at the Cannes Virtual Film Market later this year.

In the meantime, Mateo and Lenny caught up with Lewis Capaldi last year while he was at his parents working on his second album. Check it out!