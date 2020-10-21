“Legally Blonde 3” Release Date Revealed

Photo: Elle Woods/ MGM Studios

MGM Studios has announced that they’re pushing the release for “Legally Blonde 3” to May 2022.



The film was originally set for release on Valentine’s Day 2020, but was delayed even before the COVID-19 pandemic.



LB3 will show Reese Witherspoon, once again, reprising her role as Elle Woods, everybody’s favorite pink-clad sorority sister-turned lawyer.

Details regarding the film’s plot, and additional cast members, have been kept quiet. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor (“Brooklyn-Nine Nine,” “Parks and Recreation”) wrote the screenplay for the upcoming sequel.



“Legally Blonde” hit theaters in 2001, and became a huge success, raking in $141 million at the box office. A sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” was released in 2003 and earned $125 million worldwide.



The announcement could not have come at a better time. Witherspoon joined her “Legally Blonde” castmates Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Alanna Ubach, Jessica Cauffiel, Ali Larter and Matthew Davis for a virtual reunion, which was held yesterday.